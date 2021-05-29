Florida urges US to import less expensive Canadian drugs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing the Biden administration to approve a program he says would save tens of millions of dollars by importing drugs from Canada.

The Republican governor signed a bill in 2019 allowing prescription drugs to be imported from the neighboring country after federal health officials made a ruling that year opening the door for states to pursue importing less expensive prescription drugs.

On Friday, DeSantis said Florida has met all federal requirements and was told if it wasn't denied last week, then he could assume it would be approved.

Federal health officials say they don't comment on pending requests and as of Friday had not approved any import programs.