Florida trucker given probation in Nebraska double fatality

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 50-year-old trucker from Miami has been sentenced to two years of probation and 90 days of house arrest for a crash that killed a father and son in Nebraska.

Yorkwind Crawford was sentenced Friday in the deaths last September of 41-year-old Mark Kaipust, a Creighton University assistant professor, and his 7-year-old son, Taylor.

Investigators say Crawford was driving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 on Sept. 4 when he crashed into a line of vehicles that had slowed to exit. Five other people were injured.

Crawford pleaded no contest in February to misdemeanor vehicular homicide charges. He will serve his sentence in Florida.