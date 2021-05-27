Florida to begin dispersing expanded fruit, vegetable vouchers June 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There’s good news today for some families in Leon County and surrounding areas facing challenges in this public health pandemic, including nutrition insecurity.

On March 12, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) authorized State WIC agencies to enhance the WIC benefit for a period of four months, expanding the vegetable and fruit voucher from $9/month for children and $11/month for women to $35 per month, per participant.

WIC’s vegetable and fruit voucher is known as the Cash Value Benefit (CVB).

According to the Florida Department of Health, The CVB is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.

Florida WIC will be implementing the CVB increase beginning June 1, 2021, until Sep. 30, 2021.

All women and children 1 – 4 years old who participate in the WIC Program will receive an increase in their fruits and vegetables cash voucher to $35 per participant, per month.

For example, a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old child will receive a total of $70 cash voucher to use on fruits and vegetables per month from June to September 2021.

Fruits and vegetables can be fresh, frozen or canned. Any brand, variety, size, with no added sugar, syrup, artificial sweeteners, fat, or oil. Organic fruits and vegetables are allowed.

A general information hotline has been set up for any questions people may have. It is open Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 850-404-6350.

For more information on enrollment and eligibility for the WIC Program in Leon, Franklin, and Wakulla counties, please call 850-404-6350. For WIC in Madison County, please call 850-973-

5000, option 3. For WIC in Jefferson County, call 850-342-0167, and for WIC in Taylor County,

call 850-584-5024.