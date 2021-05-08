Florida teacher accused of having sex with student

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say a high school teacher has been arrested on charges he had sex with a student for more than a year.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Alberto Rivera Claudio is facing 12 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The charges stem from accusations dating back to November 2019 and lasting until last December.

The sheriff's office says the female student was under 18 years old and Rivera was at one point her Spanish teacher. Rivera Claudio remained in jail on Saturday on a $180,000.00 bond.