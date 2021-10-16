Watch
Florida task force makes recommendations on condo safety

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2021 file photo, an excavator removes the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, in Surfside, Fla. Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium. The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday, July 17, that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Surfside
Posted at 6:43 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 18:43:53-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida task force is recommending several changes in the state's condominium laws to ensure the safety of aging structures in the wake of a building collapse that killed 98 people.

The task force formed by the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar released a 179-page report earlier this week addressing issues like building inspections and the need for condominium boards to build reserves to pay for major safety repairs.

That would be beyond accounts to pay for routine maintenance. The task force was formed after the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside collapsed in June.

