Florida Surgeon General to leave post on Sept. 20

Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees listens during a news conference at a COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 7:41 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:41:37-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees will be departing his post in September, according to Gov. DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw.

In a statement from the Governor's office, Dr. Rivkees was praised for his work during the pandemic.

"I can confirm that Dr. Rivkees will depart from DOH after his contract ends September 20. The contract was extended to the full extent of our abilities in law. We thank Dr. Rivkees for his meaningful work during the most challenging pandemic of our lifetime. We appreciate his service to the people of Florida and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

An announcement will be forthcoming as to who will replace Dr. Rivkees when his contract ends."

