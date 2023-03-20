Florida Supreme Court justice Ricky Polston to resign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A justice of the Supreme Court of the state of Florida is set to resign.

According to a news release from Florida’s highest court, justice Ricky Polston notified Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of his resignation Monday in a letter.

Polston’s resignation will be effective March 31.

“It has been my great honor to serve the people of Florida in the judiciary for over 22 years, the first 8 years as a judge of the First District Court of Appeal and then 14 years as a justice of the Court,” Polston said in the letter to DeSantis.

Polston, age 67, became the 83rd justice of the supreme court in 2008. Polston also served as the 55th Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice from 2012-2014.

“Ricky Polston is a good man, and he has been a treasured colleague, friend, and role model to all of us on the Court,” said Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz in a statement provided by the court. “We are grateful for Justice Polston’s decades of exemplary service to the people of our state.”

Polston was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court by then Republican Gov. Charlie Crist.

“I am grateful for the public trust placed in me during my judicial career. It has been my great honor to serve the people of Florida,” Polston said in a statement provided by the court.

During his tenure on the court as chief justice, Polston oversaw cases involving the national foreclosure issue. The court noted that Polston played an important role in the court implementing electronic filing of documents to the court.

Polston was a graduate of Chipola College and Florida State University. He also obtained his law degree from FSU.

Before becoming a judge, Polston was a lawyer who focused on commercial litigation.

His judicial career began when he was appointed to the Florida First District Court of Appeal in 2001.

Below is Polston's letter to Gov. DeSantis:



