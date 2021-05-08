Florida sued over new law that limits ballot initiatives

MIAMI (AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed to strike down Florida's attempt to make it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution.

The new law was only signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, and it establishes a $3,000 limit on individual contributions to groups promoting ballot initiatives.

The new limit is imposed until a proposal is approved for the ballot. The ACLU of Florida filed a complaint Saturday saying it violates the First Amendment by burdening free speech and association.

Proponents argued it was needed to keep out-of-state special interest money from influencing the state constitution.