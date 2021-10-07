Watch
Florida submits plan for final $2.3 billion in school relief

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Posted at 11:30 AM, Oct 07, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is proposing to use its remaining $2.3 billion in federal school relief money to boost reading and math achievement, expand vocational education programs and provide free SATs for high school students.

Florida submitted its plan to the U.S. Department of Education late Wednesday. The 342-page plan was submitted two days after the U.S. Department of Education asked why Florida was the only state in the nation that hadn’t submitted its proposal for the third phase of coronavirus relief money.

The plan was developed using data from statewide assessments taken last spring. The state education department got the test results in July and then surveyed stakeholders to identify needs.

