Florida sends stimulus checks to some families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The governor's office is reminding the public some Florida families are getting stimulus checks.

According to the governor's office, 59,000 Florida families are receiving $450 per-child checks in the mail.

Those that qualify include some single mothers, adoptive families, and parents in the foster care program.

The money is coming from $35.5 million in the new state budget and falls under the Hope Florida program.

First Lady Casey DeSantis discussed the benefits during a roundtable, last week.

"Whether they want to use that for school supplies, whether they want to use that for food, whether they want to use that for whatever they need to make sure that their kids are successful— those payments are going to be there," Casey DeSantis said.

Some Florida lawmakers have taken issue with letters from Gov. Ron DeSantis that accompany the checks.

In them, DeSantis says the funds will help offset inflation.

Jacksonville Democrat Rep. Angie Nixon suggested the governor was trying to "buy votes in November."