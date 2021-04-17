Florida Senate seeks to collect tax from out-of-state sales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Out-of-state retailers would have to collect the Florida sales tax when they ship items to the state under a bill passed by the Senate.

The chamber voted 30-10 in favor of the bill on Thursday. Republican Sen. Joe Gruters said that could mean $1 billion in revenue during the next fiscal year. Gruters said consumers are supposed to pay the online taxes on their own now if they aren’t charged it, but it’s an afterthought for most.

Some Democrats opposed the bill because it would require $1 billion to be transferred to the state’s unemployment trust fund, which would lower unemployment taxes for businesses. They said the money instead should be used to raise unemployment benefits.