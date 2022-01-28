Watch
Florida Senate passes strawberry shortcake bill

Matthew Mead/AP
FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES- This March 23, 2015 photo shows strawberry shortcake in Concord, NH. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 22:41:38-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who want to pay tribute to Florida while finishing up a meal might have to order two desserts.

Florida already has a state pie — key lime — and the Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to make strawberry shortcake the official state dessert.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess called his bill a “berry important piece of legislation.” Burgess represents Plant City, which is the heart of Florida’s strawberry industry.

In order to make the bill sweeter for the state’s dairy farmers, strawberry shortcake would have to be topped with Florida-made whipped cream in order to qualify as the official dessert.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

