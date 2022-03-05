Watch
Florida Senate passes GOP election police bill

Pattie Steib
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 05, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has passed a voting law package that was pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and would create a police force dedicated to pursuing election crimes.

The chamber approved the bill Friday night on party lines vote with nearly all Republicans in support.

The Republican governor proposed the need for an election police unit last year. He cited unspecified allegations of fraud that gained traction in parts of the GOP following former President Donald Trump’s false claims his reelection was stolen.

A potential 2024 presidential challenger, DeSantis has praised the 2020 election in Florida as smooth but said more rules are needed to deter wrongdoing.

