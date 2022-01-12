Florida seeks to make street takeovers, car stunts illegal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Street takeovers to perform car stunts like doughnuts, drifting and burnouts could become illegal in Florida.

The state Senate Transportation committee unanimously approved a bill Wednesday to make it a first-degree misdemeanor to drive, be a passenger or be a spectator at a street takeover.

Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo said the events have an almost nightly event in Miami and other Florida cities and have caused numerous injuries and deaths.

Pizzo showed committee members videos of cars doing doughnuts during a street takeover — tires screeching and smoking as drivers went in circles.