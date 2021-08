TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (ABC NEWS) — Florida reported 23,903 COVID-19 cases in a single day on Friday, per the CDC. This is the state’s third straight day with over 20,000 new COVID cases.

According to the Florida Hospital Association: there are 13,348 people hospitalized across the state – the highest figure the state has since during the fight against COVID.

Nearly 30 percent of inpatients have COVID and 43.3 percent of adult ICU patients have COVID.