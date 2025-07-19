Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida Rep. Joe Casello dies while in office

The Florida House Democratic Caucus says Casello was surrounded by his girlfriend and family when he died Friday
Associated Press
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla — Florida Democratic lawmaker Joe Casello has died while in office following a heart attack, according to state House officials. He was 73.

Casello, who was first elected to the Florida House in 2018 from a district in Boynton Beach, was surrounded by his girlfriend and family when he died Friday, the Florida House Democratic Caucus said in a social media post.

“The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their love and support during this difficult time,” the caucus said in a statement.

Casello was a firefighter in Worcester, Massachusetts, for three decades before entering politics in Florida. He served as a Boynton Beach city commissioner before becoming a state lawmaker. He had announced plans to run for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission in 2026.

Under Florida law, Gov. Ron DeSantis is required to call a special election or special primary election when a vacancy occurs for a legislative seat because of a death.

