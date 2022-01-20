Florida releases $2.3 million for commercial driver license training, workforce education

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (WTXL) — The State of Florida awarded millions of dollars to support commercial driver license training, workforce and education programs.

The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release Thursday that the programs will help Floridians earn high-wage jobs and support the supply chain that needs workers.

The governor announced the release of funding Thursday at the Hardee Campus of South Florida State College.

The $2.3 million award will help students across the state access workforce education.