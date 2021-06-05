Florida officials halt daily updates on COVID-19 cases

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Health officials say infections and mortality data on its online COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be updated daily. Instead, the information will be provided on a weekly basis.

The state Department of Health cited decreasing cases amid an increasing number of people being vaccinated for halting the daily reports.

As of Friday, the dashboard reported 2.3 million COVID cases in Florida since the outbreak began more than a year ago, with nearly 37,000 Floridians having died.

The Miami Herald reports that the weekly data will be more focused on vaccinations, including data on what percentage of people over the age of 12 have been inoculated.