Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida officials halt daily updates on COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 13:03:26-04

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Health officials say infections and mortality data on its online COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be updated daily. Instead, the information will be provided on a weekly basis.

The state Department of Health cited decreasing cases amid an increasing number of people being vaccinated for halting the daily reports.

As of Friday, the dashboard reported 2.3 million COVID cases in Florida since the outbreak began more than a year ago, with nearly 37,000 Floridians having died.

The Miami Herald reports that the weekly data will be more focused on vaccinations, including data on what percentage of people over the age of 12 have been inoculated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project