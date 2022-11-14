Florida man among victims of shooting at University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WTXL) — A resident of Florida is one of the victims of a shooting at the University of Virginia.

The Associated Press reported Monday that University of Virginia president Jim Ryan identified D’Sean Perry as one of the three people killed in a shooting that occurred Sunday night at the university's campus.

According to the University of Virginia athletics website, Perry's hometown is listed as Miami, Florida.

Adrian Kraus/AP FILE - Virginia linebacker D'Sean Perry runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, N.Y. Perry was one of three Virginia football players killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Perry was a linebacker in his junior season this fall with the Virginia football program.

Perry's high school is listed as Gulliver Preparatory School, located in Pinecrest, Florida.

Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., who were also members of the UVa. football team were also killed in the shooting Sunday night.

Two other students were wounded in the incident.

Law enforcement officials announced Monday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., age 22, had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.