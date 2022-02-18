Watch
Florida Lottery winners could keep identities secret under bill passed

(Source: Florida Lottery)
Florida Lottery Front page
Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:08:22-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who win $250,000 or more in the Florida Lottery could choose to keep their identities secret for 90 days under a bill that the Senate sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Senate passed the bill on a 37-1 vote on Thursday.

Supporters have cited cases where large lottery winners were killed or harmed after their identities were released when claiming their prize.

Coincidentally, on the same day the bill passed, the Florida Lottery sent out a news release that identified a New Jersey woman who claimed a $1 million prize.

The House passed the bill on a 114-1 vote two weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

