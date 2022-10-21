Watch Now
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year

Posted at 10:29 PM, Oct 20, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday on hard-hit Sanibel Island.

DeSantis also has signed an executive order extending the deadline for property taxes for homes and businesses destroyed or left uninhabitable after the September storm.

DeSantis says the session could also address other issues brought about by the hurricane, including property insurance or helping local governments to pay for essential services.

