Florida lawmakers reach budget deal, hope to vote on agreement next week: Memo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida Lawmakers said they have reached a budget deal as the deadline to pass a spending bill looms.

Florida Senate President Ben Albritton said an agreement was reached Friday night with the House, according to a Memorandum.

The agreement included $2.25 billion in recurring revenue reductions, elimination of the business rent tax, and permanent sales tax exemptions targeted towards Florida families.

Earlier this month, lawmakers claimed they had reached a tentative deal, but a week later, the deal collapsed due to Governor Ron DeSantis' veto threats and opposition to the plan.

Governor DeSantis has not commented on the agreement.

Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders said the deal would likely get done next week before the deadline to pass a budget on July 1.

