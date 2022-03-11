Florida lawmakers plan for gas tax suspension in budget deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have reached a deal on a record $112.1 billion state budget proposal after weeks of negotiations, agreeing to pay raises for state workers and a gas tax suspension before the November election.

Lawmakers agreed to suspend the gas tax for one month, in October, and plan to recoup the lost revenue with federal coronavirus stimulus dollars. Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel said lawmakers chose October, just before the election, because there are typically fewer tourists in the state at that time.

The Republican-controlled legislature is expected to approve the budget Monday. It would then move to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lawmakers were forced to extend the 60-day legislative session because of lengthy budget negotiations and state rules that require a 72-hour cooling off period before they can vote on the spending plan. This year’s session has been dominated by bitter debates on legislation involving abortion, critical race theory and education about sexual orientation and gender identity.