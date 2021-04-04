Watch
Florida lawmakers await revenue data as they consider budget

Pattie Steib
Florida State Capitol
Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 04, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Both chambers of the Florida Legislature are taking up their respective budget proposals during floor sessions this week.

Just four weeks remain before lawmakers end their two-month session, and much of the work ahead will depend on the latest state revenue projections, which are expected to be released Tuesday.

The Senate is considering a $95 billion spending plan, while the House floor will be taking up its $97.1 billion version.

In the coming weeks both versions will have to be aligned, and that’s going to mean lots of give-and-take from both sides.

The governor also has his own spending plan that he wants the Legislature to implement.

