Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida lawmakers approve bill to restrict rooftop solar incentives

Community solar
Toby Talbot/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solar panels are seen on a home in Williston, Vt., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. Working in conjunction with solar power companies, VPIRG announced plans Thursday for "solar communities" in Williston, St. George, Waterbury, Duxbury and Moretown that will allow providers to offer discounts by installing solar panels at homeowners and businesses clustered close to one another. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
Community solar
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 08:35:43-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (ABC News) — Major changes could be coming to rooftop solar energy in the state of Florida.

House Bill 741 was passed by both the Florida House and Senate this past week, and will now be sent to Gov. DeSantis to sign.

The legislation would affect a process called net metering.

Net metering is the process in which additional energy goes into what is called a grid and homeowners are then given a dollar-for-dollar credit by power companies, such as Florida Power & Light.

ABC-affiliate WEAR in Pensacola spoke to the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Solar Energy, Michael Bourgeois, in early February.

Bourgeois said the new legislation would take away that dollar-for-dollar credit and eliminate the benefits of going solar.

If signed off by Gov. DeSantis, the changes will take place on July 1, 2022.

Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. ABC News Network

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming