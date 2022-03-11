Florida lawmakers approve bill to restrict rooftop solar incentives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (ABC News) — Major changes could be coming to rooftop solar energy in the state of Florida.

House Bill 741 was passed by both the Florida House and Senate this past week, and will now be sent to Gov. DeSantis to sign.

The legislation would affect a process called net metering.

Net metering is the process in which additional energy goes into what is called a grid and homeowners are then given a dollar-for-dollar credit by power companies, such as Florida Power & Light.

ABC-affiliate WEAR in Pensacola spoke to the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Solar Energy, Michael Bourgeois, in early February.

Bourgeois said the new legislation would take away that dollar-for-dollar credit and eliminate the benefits of going solar.

If signed off by Gov. DeSantis, the changes will take place on July 1, 2022.