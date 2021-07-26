Watch
Florida Keys sea turtle participates in Tour de Turtles

Andy Newman/AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Bette Zirkelbach, left, and Richie Moretti carry "Lucky Pulse," a juvenile green sea turtle to be released off the Florida Keys Friday, July 23, 2021, in Marathon, Fla. The reptile was rehabilitated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital and was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter to participate in the Tour de Turtles, an online educational tracking program coordinated by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Beginning Aug. 1, the initiative is to follow 19 sea turtles for three months. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 21:34:37-04

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital has been fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released from a Keys beach to join the 14th Tour de Turtles, a marathon-like race that follows long-distance migration of sea turtles over three months.

The educational outreach program organized by the Sea Turtle Conservancy raises awareness about sea turtles and threats to their survival. Dubbed “Lucky Pulse” by her rescuers for a pulse-like marking on her head, the Keys turtle was released Friday to raise awareness about her own affliction.

She was found off the Keys March 17, entangled in fishing trap line and covered with fibropapilloma, debilitating tumors that develop from a herpes-like virus that affects sea turtles around the world.

