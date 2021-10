(AP) — The Whopper was born in Florida. So was the Bloomin’ Onion.

A state known for its famous cartoon mouse, pristine beaches and wild animal stories also served as the birthplace of some of the more popular restaurant and fast-food chains in the U.S. and beyond That includes Burger King, Hooters, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse and Firehouse Subs.