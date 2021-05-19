Florida House Democratic Caucus taps future leadership after special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following the conclusion of the Special Session on Wednesday, the Florida House Democratic Caucus elected future leadership for both the 2022-2024 and 2024-2026 legislative terms, including a Florida A&M University and Tallahassee native.

Representative Ramon Alexander (D-Tallahassee) will lead the caucus for the 2022-2024 term. He was elected unanimously by his peers to replace Representative Ben Diamond (D-St. Petersburg), who is departing the Florida legislature early to pursue a Congressional seat.

The nonprofit executive and FAMU alumnus was elected to the Florida House in 2016 and is the first Tallahassee-area representative to serve in a leadership role since Donald L. Tucker was Speaker of the House from 1974-1978.

Representative Alexander is serving as the House Democratic Caucus Whip for the 2020-22 term.

“I appreciate the trust that members have placed in me to serve in this role," said Rep. Alexander. "I am confident that the election today shows a united House Democratic Caucus, and I am ready to lead the way to meet the challenges ahead."

Representative Fentrice Driskell (D- Tampa) was unanimously chosen to lead the caucus for the 2024-2026 term.

She is an attorney, a Harvard and Georgetown graduate, and was elected to the House in 2018. Her election as leader is historic, as she is the first Black woman to lead the Caucus.

“I am honored the House Democratic Caucus elected me to be their Leader designate for the 2024-26 cycle," said Rep. Driskell. "As Policy Chair, I worked hard to strengthen our Caucus through focused and inclusive leadership that led to increased unity within our ranks. It’s not lost on me that the Caucus chose to make history and elect the first Black woman to lead our Caucus. My colleagues have placed their trust in me, and now I look forward to rising to the occasion and working closely with them to continue making history for the betterment of Florida.”

Representative Driskell is serving as the House Democratic Caucus Policy Chair for the 2020-22 term.