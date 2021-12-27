Florida Hospital Association to release COVID case, hospitalization updates every weekday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association announced Monday that beginning Dec. 27, a COVID-19 hospitalization and case data dashboard will be shared on their Twitter page every weekday by 3 p.m. eastern time.

“At this stage, we are seeing a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations after many weeks of extremely low hospitalizations. But with the significant number of daily cases and the challenging workforce shortages, hospitals are monitoring these trends closely and readying their surge plans,” said Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO, Florida Hospital Association.

Florida Health ended its daily reports on June 4, 2021. Officials at that time said positivity and case numbers had reached low enough levels.