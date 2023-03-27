Florida Highway Patrol trooper, retired nurse aid choking infant

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a retired nurse helped save the life of an infant.

According to a news release from FHP, just after 6 p.m. Sunday, FHP trooper Billy Ortiz was conducting his shift at his Brooksville residence when he was flagged down by a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed and pushing the pickup truck’s horn.

A 25-year-old man got out of the vehicle and told Ortiz that an eight-month-old infant was choking.

Ortiz began to assist the infant along with a passerby who identified herself as a retired nurse.

The object was not able to be cleared from the infant’s throat.

Ortiz and the retired nurse transported the infant in Ortiz’s patrol vehicle to Oak Hill Regional Hospital where medical staff was able to clear the obstruction, which was a plastic wrapper.

FHP credited the trooper's decisive action in saving the infant’s life.