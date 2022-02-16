Watch
Florida high-speed rail deaths rise to 57 in 5 years

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, a Brightline passenger train passes by in Oakland Park, Fla. Brightline trains killed one person and seriously injured another in separate accidents less than 12 hours apart, the latest in a spate of collisions plaguing the higher-speed passenger trains since the railroad recently resumed operations. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, death was the ninth involving Florida's privately owned passenger railroad since it resumed operations in November after an 18-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's higher-speed passenger trains killed one person and seriously injured another in separate collisions less than 12 hours apart.

The accidents Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are the latest in a spate of fatal and serious collisions plaguing the Brightline trains since the railroad resumed operations in November.

Police say a pedestrian was killed after walking in front of a train Tuesday night. That was the 57th death involving the railroad since its launch five years ago. A Brightline video shows a driver going around a crossing gate into the path of the train on Wednesday.

