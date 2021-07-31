Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida has distributed only 2% of the $870 million in federal funds it has received so far to keep renters in their homes during the pandemic by paying their landlords. That's even though a nationwide eviction moratorium is ending on Sunday.

Housing advocates fear the end of the CDC moratorium could result in hundreds of thousands of Florida renters being evicted in the coming weeks. They worry it will force some to become homeless just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida has distributed only $18.3 million to about 4,300 applicants.