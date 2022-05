TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The state of Florida welcomed 36 million visitors to the state during the first three months of 2022.

That is according to Visit Florida estimated statistics that were released by the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office Friday.

The increase in visitors to the state represented a 14% increase from the last three months of 2021.

Of the 36 million total visitors to the “Sunshine State,” 34.1 million visitors were domestic visitors.