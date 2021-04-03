Florida Governor issues State of Emergency in response to Piney Point leak in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for Manatee County on Saturday afternoon due to a leak at the old Piney Point phosphate mine off of U.S. 41.

Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 3, 2021

County administrators announced Saturday during a news conference that the situation has continued to escalate over the past 24 hours.

Officials fear the leak could give way to an uncontrolled breach and cause a rush of toxic pollutants to discharge into Tampa Bay causing a major environmental disaster.

If the gypsum stack can't hold, officials predict approximately 700-800 million gallons of water could spill over.

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents and businesses near Piney Point.

The orders now extend west to U.S. 41 and cover the neighborhoods one mile north of the gypsum stack and a half-mile south. (See map below.)

Due to the threat, the Florida Highway Patrol has also closed a portion of US-41 near Piney Point.

FHP says US-41 at 113th St E in Manatee & College Ave in Hillsborough is closed. Drivers are asked to detour on College Ave & Moccasin Wallow Road.

CURRENT EVACUATION ZONES:

.@MCGPublicSafety just sent out another emergency evacuation notice to any persons one mile north of the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack. Please monitor our page for updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Ms2l6mUGx9 — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 2, 2021

.@MCGPublicSafety just sent out another emergency evacuation notice to any persons one mile north of the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack. Please monitor our page for updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Ms2l6mUGx9 — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 2, 2021

Officials say around 4 p.m. on April 2, they noticed another leak on the north wall of the containment area, leading to the expansion of the evacuation zone.

If the gypsum stack can't hold, officials say nearly 700 million gallons of water could spill over, and cause a major environmental disaster.

Manatee County officials met with Senator Jim Boyd and Representative Will Robinson for a press conference late Friday night to give an update on the situation.

Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes said he believes officials have everything under control.

County Administrator Hopes says officials are actively emptying around 22,000 gallons of water every minute into Tampa Bay at Port Manatee.

At this point, he says it will likely take between 10 and 12 days before the pond is completely empty. So as far as when people who live in the evacuation zone can get back into their homes, he says that is a moving target.

“If we are only dealing with the current situation, then they should be able to offload a majority of the water in that one 77-acre area, within 10-12 days, and then it would be safe. The other structures are far more stable at the moment. This happens to be the highest one, and it’s one that has been perhaps the least stable," said Hopes.

While it is a small residential area, there are still between 15 and 20 homes with families and animals, which are all under that mandatory evacuation.

“It goes into being a little nervous about the future. We live out in the country on 6 acres, and we live on a well. So is this gonna get into our well water? How long has it been leaking, is it safe to bathe my children in it? Wash my dishes in it, you know, how long is the long term effects gonna be? And then, we’re avid boaters, and we fish, and we don’t want to see that being dumped out into our beautiful bay and to have fish killed and wildlife killed,” said Skye Grundy, a resident who lives near the evacuation zone.

County Administrator Hopes says the Department of Environmental Protection is constantly testing the drinking water in the area, and that it is still safe to drink.

Hopes says the majority of the water in the retention pond is silt and saltwater from a dredging project in Port Manatee several years ago. He says the water has a pH balance of around 5.7, and that it is safe to put back into Tampa Bay, but that the water is still contaminated.

Manatee County Public Safety is working with the American Red Cross to establish a shelter for affected residents. Manatee County’s Emergency Management Team has responded to the scene to assist on-site.

While crews continue to relieve water from the pond, Hopes says crews are actively trying to back up support of the southeast wall of the retention pond in order to prevent a total collapse of the gypsum stack.

This problem is one that has been ongoing, and county and state leaders committed themselves on Friday to putting an end to the problem once and for all.

“Our top priority is getting through this emerging problem, this instant problem, this emergency that we have today, and we’ll get the money, we’ll solve the problem. this has been our top legislative delegation priority for at least a year now, but, and I said this to the press a couple days ago, this quarter century debate on what to do with this property needs to come to an end,” said Rep. Will Robinson, (R) Manatee, Sarasota.