Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Disney's Reedy Creek District

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building, which is the location of Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The district is the municipal entity that oversees the amusement park in Orlando, Florida.

The Associated Press reported supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District are floating a resolution saying the board has “superior authority” over all land development decisions for the 27,000 acres that make up Walt Disney World, including for two tiny Disney controlled cities in the district. The board is set to vote on the resolution next week.

The proposal comes two weeks after board members say their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one by stripping the new board of most powers before DeSantis' hand-picked members could take their seats.