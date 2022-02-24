Florida Gov. DeSantis announces changes to state COVID-19 guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday changes to the state's COVID-19 guidance.

According to the governor’s office, the state’s updated guidance includes not being required to wear a face covering or a mask in community setting or at work, doctors have the flexibility to provide treatment to patients with off-label prescriptions if determined the prescribed item can help a patient and is something the patient wants to try.

Guidance for positive COVID-19 cases for students and daycare-age individuals, isolation is limited to five days.

Isolation for any Floridian with COVID-19 to be limited to five days.