Florida GOP rejects rape exception in 15-week abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have rejected a move to create exemptions for rape, incest and human trafficking in their proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. A GOP-backed bill advanced Wednesday.

Florida's Senate Health Policy Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, blocked a proposed amendment from Democratic Sen. Lauren Book. The committee then passed the bill on a party-lines vote Wednesday.

Florida's proposal comes as Republicans in states across the country have introduced legislation to limit access to abortion, much of it coming as the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing a major rollback of abortion rights — and a potential overruling of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.