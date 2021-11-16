Watch
Florida GOP bills to limit vaccine mandates move forward

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Florida State Representatives participate in a special legislative session considering bills targeting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers on Monday began debating a package of bills to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates, continuing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' fight against virus rules. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 14:06:31-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are advancing bills to blunt coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to combat White House virus rules.

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled statehouse Tuesday moved the legislative package forward after hours of debate where Republicans argued workers shouldn’t lose their jobs over vaccinations and Democrats charged that the proposals endanger people.

The governor has gained national prominence in the Republican party over his opposition to virus restrictions and has alleged that the federal government is overstepping its authority with nationwide vaccine mandates.

The bills are expected to win final passage this week.

