Florida flags to fly at half-staff Saturday in memory of Parkland shooting victims

Florida flags will fly at half-staff Saturday to honor the 17 lives lost in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting eight years ago.

In a press release, Governor Ron DeSantis is ordering flags at all state and local buildings, installations, and grounds to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Feb. 14, 2026, marking the anniversary of the tragic shooting in Parkland.

On Feb. 14th, 2018, a gunman opened fire at the high school, killing 17 students and staff members: Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Christopher Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

The governor's proclamation recognized the courage shown by students, teachers, and faculty during the attack, as well as the heroic actions of first responders.

"Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger on that fatal day. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten," the proclamation stated.

The Parkland shooting became one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history and sparked nationwide conversations about gun violence and school safety measures.

