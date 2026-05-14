Florida flags to fly at half-staff Friday to honor fallen officers on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Florida flags will fly at half-staff on Friday to honor fallen and disabled law enforcement officers on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Florida from sunrise to sunset on May 15th, 2026.

Peace Officers Memorial Day honors the lives of local, state, and federal officers who have died or become disabled in the line of duty.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.

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