Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:43 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 09:43:49-04

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board crashed near an airport in central Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a “total loss.” No survivors have been found.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Officials did not immediately release additional information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project