Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board crashed near an airport in central Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a “total loss.” No survivors have been found.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Officials did not immediately release additional information.

