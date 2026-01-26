Florida finds arsenic in 28 candy products during state testing initiative

Florida health officials have detected arsenic in 28 of 46 candy products tested as part of the state's Healthy Florida First initiative, prompting concerns about potential exposure risks for children.

In a release, Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the findings, which examined candy products from 10 companies for heavy metals. The testing was conducted by the Florida Department of Health to provide transparency for families about products marketed to children.

The candy testing follows a similar analysis of infant formula products earlier this month. Health officials tested 24 infant formula products from seven major brands and found elevated levels of heavy metals, including mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and lead, compared to health-based screening benchmarks.

The release states the results are intended to provide families with accessible information and promote accountability for products widely consumed by Florida children. State officials said the findings will help drive change in the food industry.

The candy testing initiative is part of Florida's broader Healthy Florida First effort, which focuses on clean and transparent food systems, accountability, and restoring trust in public health through evidence-based action.

