Florida ethics panel: Fried didn't properly disclose income

Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently passed by Congress, and the impact it will have on Florida, during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Dec 08, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics panel says it has found probable cause that Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried violated state law for failing to properly disclose her income on financial forms. Fried is also a Democratic candidate for governor.

The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Fried did not correctly disclose lobbying income on financial forms from 2017 and 2018.

A Republican Party official filed a complaint with the ethics board in June after Fried amended her filings to reflect the previously unreported income.

A spokesperson for Fried’s campaign said she is being targeted for fixing her disclosures and criticized the ruling as baseless and politically driven.

