Florida deploys team to assist personnel in areas impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Members of the Florida State All-Hazards Incident Management team are being deployed to areas in Kentucky that were destroyed by last weekend’s tornadoes.

According to a press release from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, the nine-member team under the Florida Division of Emergency Management are expected to assist emergency personnel in Kentucky for an anticipated 14-day period.

The governor’s office notes, the deployment team consists of an Incident Commander, Public Information Officer, Liaison Officer, Operations Section Chief, Deputy Operations Section Chief, Plans Section Chief, Logistics Section Chief, and two State of Florida Liaisons.

“Earlier this week, we made it clear that Florida would not hesitate to support states impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This team is made up of dedicated public servants who are willing to work through the holidays and provide aid to a state in need. I’m proud that we’re able to deploy this team quickly and help impacted areas begin their recovery efforts.”