Florida Department of Corrections officers to receive pay increase, other incentives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Department of Corrections officers are set to receive pay increases and other incentives as part of the state budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis June 2.

According to a news release from the Florida Department of Corrections, the approved state budget increases annual minimum pay for corrections officers to $20 per hour and law enforcement inspectors to $23 per hour.

The state will invest $15.9 million for targeted retention for officers.

According to the department of corrections, officers at two years of service will be able to receive a $1,000-pay increase, officers with five years of service $1,500 and officers with eight years of service $2,500.

Officers are set to shift to a reduced 8.5-hour work shift at all state correctional facilities.

The state will invest $1.9 million for statewide recruitment and marketing for the department’s recruiting efforts; $3 million for critical security equipment and $10.2 million offender-based information system modernization.