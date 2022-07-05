TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Tuesday it has begun an online consumer resource for those in the military community.

The website is targeted to help those in the military community to combat against scams.

The launch of the website coincides with Military Consumer Month, which is an education campaign during July.

The state's website joins the Federal Trade Commission, Department of Defense and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as online resources available to the military community.

“My Department has fought against these scammers by enhancing the capabilities of our Consumer Services Division and actively investigating bad actors that use illegal and deceptive methods towards Florida’s military communities. While we have made great progress in protecting service members and their families from scams, we know there is still more work to be done," Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.

Visit the website by clicking here for more information.