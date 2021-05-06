Florida courts lift restrictions to courthouse entry, keeps other precautions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady amended orders Thursday issued during the pandemic to end restrictions to enter and move through public parts of courthouses throughout the state.

The amended orders keep in place mask and distancing requirements during in-person courtroom proceedings only.

“The changes I make today reflect the current state of the pandemic while maintaining appropriate safeguards as we move toward the time when all Floridians eligible for vaccination will have had the opportunity to become fully vaccinated," Chief Justice Canady said.

More than one year ago, most in-person court events were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Beyond the changes that I am now making that affect courthouse operations outside of in-person court proceedings, I expect that in the not-too-distant future modifications of the protocols now in place for in-person court proceedings will be adopted so that we can move our courtrooms back to more normal operations,” Canady said.

The orders amended today govern health and safety precautions, emergency measures for trial courts, and emergency measures for appellate courts.