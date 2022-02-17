Florida CFO to FCC: Block spam calls for free

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wrote a letter to the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday urging them to require all cellphone carriers to provide free, comprehensive spam blocking services to all customers.

"It is imperative that these robocalls be curbed immediately," wrote Patronis. "I am aware that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been working to combat robocalls;[1] however, I want to urge the FCC to require all cellphone carriers to provide free, comprehensive spam blocking services to all customers."

In 2020, nearly 4 billion robocalls were received by consumers per month, which led to consumers losing $436 million to fraud via phone, according to the FCC.

The full letter can be read by clicking here.