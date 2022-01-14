Watch
Florida bill would designate Nov. 7 as Communism Victims Day

Pattie Steib
Florida State Capitol
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jan 13, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation moving through the Florida House would designate Nov. 7 as an annual Communism Victims Day. It also would also teach high school students about the ills of communist governments.

Florida is home to tens of thousands of people who have fled communist governments, especially Cubans who left after Fidel Castro took power on the island in 1959.

Nov. 7 is the day in 1917 when Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution installed a communist government there.

The House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee approved the bill Thursday on a unanimous vote. It has two more House committee stops and a similar measure is pending in the Senate.

