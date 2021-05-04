Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida ballet conservatory co-founder accused of molesting student

items.[0].image.alt
Martin Mejia/AP
In this April 2, 2019 photo, young ballet students stand in first position in a dance studio at a public school in the Chorrillos neighborhood, a poor part of Lima, Peru. A former National Ballet of Peru dancer is bringing classical ballet dancing to children from impoverished communities where leotards and shiny pink pointe shoes are seldom if ever seen. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Ballet shoes
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 10:42:34-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say the co-founder and artistic director of the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory has been arrested on battery and molestation charges.

Investigators arrested 52-year-old Servy Gallardo Monday on charges that he had “an inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old student.

He's charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Gallardo also serves as chief choreographer for the conservatory, which started in 2018. He remained in jail early Tuesday.

An attorney for him was not listed on jail records. Police say they're concerned there could be more victims.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project